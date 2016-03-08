Inter not willing to meet Barca’s valuation of Vidal
08 November at 10:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are not willing to meet the valuation of Spanish La Liga side FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal.
The Milan-based club have been linked with number of players in the recent past in order to bolster the midfield department.
In particular, the Nerazzurri have been linked with a move for the Chile international to fulfill the wish of their manager Antonio Conte.
Conte is a big fan of Vida and see him as an ideal fit to bolster Inter’s midfield after having worked with him during his time at Juventus.
However, it was reported in the recent past that the Catalan-based club are not interested in letting the former Bayern Munich midfielder leave for less than €40 million.
As per the latest development, it is believed that Inter’s hierarchy are not ready to meet Barca’s valuation of Vidal because of his age as the midfielder has already turned 32 in May.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments