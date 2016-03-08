Inter officials in Madrid for Atletico friendly and Modric talks
10 August at 10:55Correire dello Sport state that representatives of Inter Milan are in Madrid to hold talks about a move for Luka Modric, who has told Florentino Perez about his desire to leave the club to sign for the nerazzurri.
While Inter will face Atletico Madrid in Madrid itself, they will also hold talks about a possible move for Modric.
A vital part of the negotiations will be Steven Zhang, who is the son of Zhang Jindong and will look to bring both parties closer.
