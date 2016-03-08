Inter, optimism filters on Eriksen and Giroud deals: the situation
16 January at 11:20
The London blitz of Piero Ausilio has come to an end. The Nerazzurri manager landed in Milan yesterday, smiling to the cameras at the scene. Evidently, he was satisfied with the meetings that took place with Chelsea and Tottenham during his blitz in London.
As has been learned by Calciomercato.com, Giroud's agent are expected at the Inter headquarters soon, although the deal has been put on stand-by for now. First, the Nerazzurri will have to solve the complexity of the Politano-Spinazzola swap.
Optimism is filtering from the HQ about the deals for Giroud and Eriksen, as both negotiations are at an advanced stage. As for the midfielder, Inter are accelerating to sign him as early as this month, thus needing to reduce the gap between offer and demand.
Tottenham are asking for €20m, while Inter are willing to offer €13m. For now, Conte can smile as the club are doing everything to close the deals he has requested.
For more news, visit our homepage.
As has been learned by Calciomercato.com, Giroud's agent are expected at the Inter headquarters soon, although the deal has been put on stand-by for now. First, the Nerazzurri will have to solve the complexity of the Politano-Spinazzola swap.
Optimism is filtering from the HQ about the deals for Giroud and Eriksen, as both negotiations are at an advanced stage. As for the midfielder, Inter are accelerating to sign him as early as this month, thus needing to reduce the gap between offer and demand.
Tottenham are asking for €20m, while Inter are willing to offer €13m. For now, Conte can smile as the club are doing everything to close the deals he has requested.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments