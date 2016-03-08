Inter, Padelli to leave with Radu returning as Handanovic's backup: the details
11 March at 17:00Inter owned goalkeeper Ionut Radu will be the new backup for captain Samir Handanovic next season, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 22-year-old Romanian shot stopper left Genoa in January after struggling for consistent playing time. He has since joined Parma on a six-month loan deal, but has failed to make an appearance for the Emilian side since his arrival. The player is a product of Inter’s youth academy and the Milanese club believe that he is ready to join the first team.
Current backup Daniele Padelli will leave the club after his contract expires at the end of this season, the report continues, as Inter coach Antonio Conte doesn’t trust the player in the backup role. Radu’s current contract expires with the Nerazzurri in June 2022 and his entourage has already reached an agreement with Inter that he will be a part of Conte’s squad next season.
Apollo Heyes
