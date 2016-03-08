Inter, Perisic could train with Bayern Munich on Wednesday: the details

11 August at 20:30
Ivan Perisic is getting closer to Bayern Munich for each hour that passes. After Leroy Sane got injured, the German side were forced to change their transfer plans, opting for the former Wolfsburg man instead.
 
Yesterday, the two clubs found an agreement on the basis of a €5m paid loan, which includes a buy-out clause at €20m. This evening, the 'ok' from Inter president Steven Zhang on the deal arrived.
 
Therefore, the Croatian is expected to fly to Germany very soon to complete the medical tests for his new club. According to the latest reports, he could take part in his first training on Wednesday, meaning that he will be available for the game on Friday.

After Nainggolan, therefore, Marotta has solved the situation of another out-of-favour man. The Nerazzurri will save €8m gross on the Croatian per year, which eased the negotiations with Bayern Munich.

