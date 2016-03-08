Inter, Pinamonti could be the key to Chiesa
03 June at 21:05As a result of his performances for Frosinone as well as Italy this season, Inter Milan youngster Andrea Pinamonti has attracted the interest of several big clubs on the transfer market.
After closing the loan adventure at Frosinone with 5 goals and 3 assists, the attacker will return to Inter but could soon be on the move again. In fact, one of the clubs that are keeping a close eye on the player, Fiorentina are included.
With that said, Inter could make an attempt to land Chiesa, using Pinamonti in the negotiations to soften Fiorentina's position on the price tag, thus lowering it to a fee which is doable for the Nerazzurri.
However, not only La Viola are interested in the player, as Sampdoria and SPAL are certainly in the race. In the event of a transfer, Inter would like to include a buy-back clause in the new contract.
