Inter planning for the future: Marotta wants Tonali and Kulusevski



The second name on the wish list is Dejan Kulusevski, owned by Atalanta, but currently on loan at Parma. The young Swede is an important player for the Crociati, having played in all seven games thus far. Inter have been following the player for a while, and his start of the season has fueled their interest.

The midfielder has been of great value for Brescia and understands Italian football very well, having displayed everything it takes to become a good midfielder. However, the feeling is that the price tag will be in the region of €40m, while Juventus also are interested.