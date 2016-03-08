Inter planning for the future: Marotta wants Tonali and Kulusevski
18 October at 09:30Not only established players, but Suning also want Inter to get the best prospects out there. For a good period of time, the Nerazzurri have focused on young players, and Conte's arrival hasn't changed this policy. However, the youngsters have to be strong and possess great potential.
Therefore, Marotta and Ausilio are at work to study two players born in 2000, who both have shown their qualities immediately in Serie A, we have learned. The first is Sandro Tonali, of course, who already has made his debut for the national team.
The midfielder has been of great value for Brescia and understands Italian football very well, having displayed everything it takes to become a good midfielder. However, the feeling is that the price tag will be in the region of €40m, while Juventus also are interested.
The second name on the wish list is Dejan Kulusevski, owned by Atalanta, but currently on loan at Parma. The young Swede is an important player for the Crociati, having played in all seven games thus far. Inter have been following the player for a while, and his start of the season has fueled their interest.
