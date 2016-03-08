In fact, only Mauro Icardo and Radja Nainggolan take place in the top ten list, as joint-10th. Both earn €4.5m per year, which is the highest salary at Inter. Putting that into perspective with some other big clubs, Higuain earns €9.5m for Milan, while Ronaldo has a salary of €31m. Down below is the full list for Inter.

Icardi €4,5m (2021) Nainggolan €4,5m (2021) Perisic €4m (2022) De Vrij €3,8m (2023) Miranda €3,5m (2019) Handanovic €3,2m (2021) Asamoah €3m (2021) Candreva €3m (2021 ) Keita €3m (2023) Vrsaljko €2.8m (2023) Joao Mario €2.7m (2021) Borja Valero €2.5m (2020) Brozovic €2,5m (2021) Vecino €2,5m (2021) Ranocchia €2,4m (2019) D'Ambrosio €1,7m (2021) Skriniar €1,7m (2022) Politano €1,6m (2023) Gagliardini €1,5m (2021 ) Lautaro Martinez €1,5m (2023) Dalbert €1,2m (2022) Padelli €0,5m (2019) Berni €0,2m (2019)