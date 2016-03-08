Inter, player salaries: Skriniar earns less than Ranocchia
04 September at 11:30La Gazzetta Dello Sport have published their annual list of the player salaries in Serie A, with Inter only having two players in the top ten.
In fact, only Mauro Icardo and Radja Nainggolan take place in the top ten list, as joint-10th. Both earn €4.5m per year, which is the highest salary at Inter. Putting that into perspective with some other big clubs, Higuain earns €9.5m for Milan, while Ronaldo has a salary of €31m. Down below is the full list for Inter.
Icardi €4,5m (2021)
Nainggolan €4,5m (2021)
Perisic €4m (2022)
De Vrij €3,8m (2023)
Miranda €3,5m (2019)
Handanovic €3,2m (2021)
Asamoah €3m (2021)
Candreva €3m (2021 )
Keita €3m (2023)
Vrsaljko €2.8m (2023)
Joao Mario €2.7m (2021)
Borja Valero €2.5m (2020)
Brozovic €2,5m (2021)
Vecino €2,5m (2021)
Ranocchia €2,4m (2019)
D'Ambrosio €1,7m (2021)
Skriniar €1,7m (2022)
Politano €1,6m (2023)
Gagliardini €1,5m (2021 )
Lautaro Martinez €1,5m (2023)
Dalbert €1,2m (2022)
Padelli €0,5m (2019)
Berni €0,2m (2019)
Go to comments