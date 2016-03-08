Inter plot ambitious swap deal with Spurs
06 June at 10:40According to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport, an Inter scout will attend tonight’s international friendly match between Belgium and Egypt in order to monitor the performance of Red Devils midfielder Mousa Dembélé.
Having already secured the signatures of Stefan de Vrij, Kwadwo Asamoah and Lautaro Martínez, Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio’s next priority is to sign a new midfielder ahead of next season’s UEFA Champions League campaign.
However, agreeing a deal with Spurs will not be easy, especially given the fact that chairman Daniel Levy values the 30-year-old at €30 million. Meanwhile, Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan are also said to be interested in luring the ex-Fulham schemer away from London.
One way in which Ausilio could lower Levy’s asking price would be to include João Mário in a potential deal. The Portuguese internationalist would relish the chance to continue his career in England, having failed to impress during his short stay in Serie A.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
