Inter plot attempt for Milinkovic-Savic in August: Man Utd the main competitor

In fact, after signings the midfielders Barella and Sensi for a total of €80m, the Nerazzurri could make yet another investment for this department. First of all, though, the management will have to offload a few players, namely Nainggolan, Joao Mario and Valero midfield-wise.

Should these three leave this summer, then there would be space for Inter to sign one more midfielder. For Conte, this player will have to be a top one, as it would help raise the overall quality of Inter's side. Furthermore, the Nerazzuri's CEO Marotta agrees with the manager, as he also admirers Milinkovic-Savic.

However, as is well-known by now, Lotito isn't willing to budge on his €100m request. Therefore, Inter are planning to make an attempt in August, as reported by Corriere Dello Sport . By then, the San Siro side believe that the departures will have been taken care of.

Man Utd remain the most dangerous competitor, especially if Pogba leaves, as they would receive around €100m for the sale to spend on a replacement. Moreover, Milinkovic-Savic is considered the perfect replacement for the Frenchman.

Confirmations have arrived for what Calciomercato.com anticipated a while back: Inter's interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is concrete, despite the heavy investments they've already made thus far.