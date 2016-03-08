Inter plot attempt for Milinkovic-Savic in August: Man Utd the main competitor
14 July at 16:00Confirmations have arrived for what Calciomercato.com anticipated a while back: Inter's interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is concrete, despite the heavy investments they've already made thus far.
In fact, after signings the midfielders Barella and Sensi for a total of €80m, the Nerazzurri could make yet another investment for this department. First of all, though, the management will have to offload a few players, namely Nainggolan, Joao Mario and Valero midfield-wise.
Should these three leave this summer, then there would be space for Inter to sign one more midfielder. For Conte, this player will have to be a top one, as it would help raise the overall quality of Inter's side. Furthermore, the Nerazzuri's CEO Marotta agrees with the manager, as he also admirers Milinkovic-Savic.
However, as is well-known by now, Lotito isn't willing to budge on his €100m request. Therefore, Inter are planning to make an attempt in August, as reported by Corriere Dello Sport. By then, the San Siro side believe that the departures will have been taken care of.
Man Utd remain the most dangerous competitor, especially if Pogba leaves, as they would receive around €100m for the sale to spend on a replacement. Moreover, Milinkovic-Savic is considered the perfect replacement for the Frenchman.
