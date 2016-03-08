Inter, Politano: Agreement reached with Napoli. The details
25 January at 11:00We turn our attention to the sale of Matteo Politano to Napoli from Inter. The Nerazzurri outsider has in fact accepted the Neapolitan club and their offer , which will bind with a contract until June 2024.
Attached with this contract is the expected salary of about 2 million Euros plus bonuses (via calciomercato).
The two clubs had already found in the past few days the agreement for the transfer on loan of 18 months with a redemption obligation set at 20 million.
Now that the ok has come directly from the player, who was reluctant and seemed to prefer a return to his boyhood club Roma. Instead came the fateful yes that should lead to white smoke. Politano is conscious that this is a great chance for him to tie down regular first team football as he tried to break into Roberto Mancini's Euro 2020 squad.
Anthony Privetera
