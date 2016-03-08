Inter, Politano: Agreement reached with Napoli. The details

25 January at 11:00
We turn our attention to the sale of Matteo Politano to Napoli from Inter. The Nerazzurri outsider has in fact accepted the Neapolitan club and their offer , which will bind with a contract until June 2024.

Attached with this contract is the expected salary of about 2 million Euros plus bonuses (via calciomercato). 

The two clubs had already found in the past few days the agreement for the transfer on loan of 18 months with a redemption obligation set at 20 million.

Now that the ok has come directly from the player, who was reluctant and seemed to prefer a return to his boyhood club Roma. Instead came the fateful yes that should lead to white smoke. Politano is conscious that this is a great chance for him to tie down regular first team football as he tried to break into Roberto Mancini's Euro 2020 squad. 

chttp://calciomercato.com/en
Anthony Privetera

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Napoli
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.