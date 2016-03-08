Inter, Politano: Choice between Fiorentina or exchange with Napoli for Llorente
29 December at 09:00It is heating up in Milan, maybe not in regards to the temperature, but the mercato is upon us, and Inter look likely to be active with both ins and outs.
Between midfield, left wing and attack, Inter are looking for the right reinforcements for Conte. They are eagerly studying the names of those who will have to leave to make room and finance the moves coming in.
Matteo Politano is on the list. As reported by calciomercato, the technical characteristics simply do not fit into the mechanisms of Conte's 3-5-2, so starting in January, a transfer out is more than the best solution for the parties involved.
There is no shortage of alternatives for the former Sassuolo man, who is being courted by Fiorentina who admire his characteristics. Also there is Napoli who are chasing an offensive player to give more options to Gattuso and to the new 4-3-3 system.
Just with Giuntoli, Marotta and Ausilio have faced the possibility of an exchange that will bring Politano to San Paolo and Fernando Llorente to San Siro, an operation that would satisfy Rino and at the same time would give Conte an alternative back up to Lukaku.
Anthony Privetera
