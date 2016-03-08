Inter, Politano could still join Roma despite breakdown: the latest
19 January at 18:40The failed swap between Spinazzola and Politano may not have resulted in a total breakdown of the negotiations between Inter and Rome, at least for the moment. The former Sassuolo man returned very disappointed from the capital and spoke to the Nerazzurri club in exchange for a promise.
As reported by Calciomercato.com, Marotta will try to sell the winger for a profit to increase the budget but if he doesn't succeed, then he will take a step back and move back to the Roma track, who haven't given up on the player yet.
There is the possibility of reopening everything on the basis of a loan with an obligation to buy. Politano has once again revealed what his desire is: to reach the capital as soon as possible to find his groove with the Giallorosso.
The negotiations between Inter and Rome, therefore, haven't been concluded yet. A possibility kept alive above all by the entourage of the player.
