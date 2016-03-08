Inter, possible heir for Handanovic found in provincial side
16 October at 11:00Inter are looking for a possible heir for club captain and number one Samir Handanovic, with a possible name being watched closely this season, according to Calciomercato.com.
Initially the Nerazzurri were hoping it would be 22-year-old Romanian Andrei Radu, who is currently on loan with Genoa. However, despite making incredible saves regularly for the Ligurian side, his mental lapses worry the Nerazzurri, who need a consistent star between the posts after the retirement of Handanovic.
However, a new name has topped their list of potential heirs to the number one shirt. That name is 25-year-old Argentinian shot stopper Juan Musso. Musso, who joined Udinese last summer, quickly become one of the squad’s key players and his performances were noted by teams across Italy.
If the Nerazzurri do decide on Musso, then Radu will likely move to his current home Genoa permanently, with the Rossoblu set to spend no less than €15 million on the 22-year-old.
Apollo Heyes
