Inter put Perisic on sale, wants Premier League switch
26 January at 09:15Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic is reportedly intent on a move to England and the nerazzurri are considering selling him this month in the ongoing winter transfer window.
Perisic hasn't had the best of seasons at Inter, after returned from the FIFA World Cup this past summer where he played a vital role in taking Croatia to the finals of the tournament, scoring in the semi-final and the final.
Corriere dello Sport understand that Inter have kept Perisic in the transfer market for the remaining few days and are actively looking to part ways with him this month.
Their intention is also backed by Perisic's willingness to seal a move elsewhere and he wishes to play in the Premier League. Manchester United were interested this past summer and in the summer of 2017, but their interest is low after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.
Atletico Madrid did make an approach for the Croatian hero earlier this week, but the nerazzurri rejected it since it was below their valuation for the player. They value the player at 40 million euros.
