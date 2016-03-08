Inter ready to make concrete offer for Barca’s Vidal in January
23 December at 11:45Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to make a concrete offer to Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona for the veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Chile international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after not being able to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
There have been reports of interest from the Milan-based club in Vidal who are in the market to sign a midfielder in the mid-season transfer window in order to compete for the league title against Juve.
As per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy have now come to the conclusion that signing Vidal is pivotal for the team’s chances in the league campaign and therefore they are ready to table a more concrete bid in order to sign the player permanently.
As things stand, it is believed that Barca are only looking to let Vidal leave if there is a permanent transfer offer on the table or they might be willing to let the player leave but with an obligation to make the deal permanent for a reported transfer fee of €25 to €30 million in the summer.
