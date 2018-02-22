Inter receive massive injury boost for last league clash against Lazio
10 May at 18:30Inter have received a massive injury boost for the Champions League play-off against Lazio as their defender Joao Miranda is expected to fit to face Sassuolo on Saturday.
The Nerazzurri are fifth in the table with 69 points, two points behind fourth place Lazio. If Inter lose against Sassuolo and Lazio go on to win the clash, the final league tie between these two sides will be irrelevant.
However, if both sides go on to win the next two games, the outcome of the clash between Inter and Lazio will decide who will qualify for next season’s Champions League. Miranda, who hobbled out of the warm-up before Udinese clash, has returned to the first team training, according to Sky Sports.
The Brazilian defender has joined the rest of his teammates at the Appiano Gentile Suning Training Center as Luciano Spalletti is preparing his men for the weekend’s clash. Spalleti is expected to pick Miranda against Sassuolo.
