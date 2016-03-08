Inter reject €65m Man Utd bid for star defender
16 June at 10:55Serie A giants Inter Milan have reportedly rejected a big offer from Manchester United for their defender Milan Skriniar.
Skriniar has become one of the most wanted defenders in Europe since his arrival at Inter from Sampdoria last summer for a fee in the region of 20 million euros. The Slovakian appeared in every single Serie A game for Inter last season, scoring four times too.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Inter have pegged back United's offer of 65 million euros for Skriniar.
The defender has also drawn links with Manchester City and while there is no shortage of interest for him, Inter are ready to hand him a new contract to arm him.
An extension till the summer of 2023 has already been proposed with an increase in the player's earnings to 2.2 million euros.
And as things stand, Inter will not budge from their stance on Skriniar- he is not for sale. The player too is intent on staying at the club.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
