Man Utd: €80m Inter star tops José Mourinho’s defenders shortlist
15 June at 18:57Inter star Milan Skriniar is reported to be the number one target of José Mourinho to strengthen the Red Devil’s defensive department.
The nerazzurri signed Skriniar from Sampdoria for € 23 million last summer and after a brilliant debut season with the Serie A giants his price-tag has skyrocketed to € 80 million.
Inter, however, have no intention to sell their star defender who will soon be offered a new deal by the Serie A giants.
Skriniar has recently revealed to be happy to continue his career at the San Siro and his sale would come a huge surprise for the nerazzurri fans.
"The transfer market? I don't know the market and I don't even talk about it, maybe Barcelona or other clubs are interested in me, but again, I'm not interested in this”, Skriniar said.
According to reports in England, however, Manchester United will try to sign Skriniar even though the economic requests of Inter are extremely high.
READ MORE: Mourinho has two other defensive targets in Serie A
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments