Inter relaunches: new offer to Barcelona for Vidal
29 December at 11:25Vidal is in a total clash with Barcelona. Yesterday's news was a hard blow, as the Chilean asks for money related to last year's bonuses and the club responded in a spicy way, accusing him of forcing his hand with the aim of leaving Spain.
The interested spectator in all this is Antonio Conte and the entire Inter environment, eager to embrace Vidal as soon as possible. The agreement with the player is already there and is total: a contract until 2022 with a salary of 5 million euros per season.
However, the problem continues to be Barcelona, even though now they are also starting to convince themselves that it will be very difficult to keep the midfielder at the Nou Camp.
Inter sniffs the deal, reasons and acts with caution: a new offer is ready from Italy. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via calciomercato.com), Marotta is ready to raise the proposal to the Blaugrana. The new Nerazzurri offer is based on a loan with an obligation to buy (and no longer an option) for 15 million euros (thus increasing compensation).
