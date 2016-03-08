Inter reveal price tag for Dalbert
26 October at 17:50Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have slapped a €20 million price tag on midfielder Dalbert.
The 26-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at league rivals Fiorentina with no option to make the deal permanent.
Inter’s management have made it clear to the player’s camp that he is not in the club’s plans for the future, therefore, his permanent departure is looking imminent.
Dalbert has represented his new club in seven league matches in the campaign, providing two assists.
It is believed that La Viola’s management is impressed with the performance of the former Nice midfielder and are looking to make his stay permanent.
However, a €20 million price tag might prove to be a little too much for the Viola hierarchy and there is a risk that they might be priced out of the deal.
On the other hand, Calciomercato.com can confirm that Inter’s hierarchy is not willing to decrease the price tag as they eager to generate substantial amount of money from the departure of the midfielder which they can invest in the future business.
All of this means that Dalbert’s future is once again moving towards uncertainty.
