Inter's meeting with Udinese for De Paul: the details
25 June at 18:40Inter met Udinese for Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentinian playmaker, currently busy with international duty in the final stage of Copa America, has been a target of the Nerazzurri for a long time.
Furthermore, with the arrival of Antonio Conte, their interest has seemingly increased. The Italian manager appreciates the player's versatility, as he can play on the flanks, in the middle and behind the strikers.
According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, the sporting director of Udinese, Pierpaolo Marino, visited the new headquarters of Inter today to talk with Marotta and Ausilio about De Paul's future.
Although it was defined as a courtesy visit, and despite the offer of Napoli for the player, De Paul is still open to a move to San Siro. Inter will now have to find an agreement with Udinese on the transfer fee.
