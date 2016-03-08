According to Gazzetta Dello Sport , Inter have already identified the so-called "Plan B" to Skriniar, in the shape of Toby Alderweireld. Furthermore, Roma's Kostas Manolas is also on the San Siro side's radar, as the Greek defender has a €37m release clause.

Inter are also focused on William Carvalho and Malcom for the midfielder. The deal for the former is yet to take off, but Inter are the only club willing to make an investment in the Portuguese, not only wanting him for free. They could offer €10m plus a few technical counterparts, such as Karamo, Eder or Nagatomo.



Man Utd and Barcelona are both interested in Milan Skriniar, although it would take around €80m for Inter to even consider a sale.

Skriniar, de Vrij, Miranda: Spalletti's new Inter will deploy a three-man defence. The first of them, Skriniar, is very close to renewing his contract until 2023, however, Man Utd and Barcelona continue to lurk.