Inter's postponed game against Sampdoria could be played May 20: the details
25 February at 14:30Inter’s postponed league match against Sampdoria will be played on 20th May, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Inter CEO Beppe Marotta attempted to bring the match forward to 4th March, postponing the Coppa Italia semi-final against Napoli to 13th May, but his requests were denied. The reason is because UEFA asked for the Stadio Olimpico to be available from 15th May onwards in order to start the necessary works for the European Championships in the summer. Due to this, both Roma and Lazio will be playing away on the last day of the season, for the first time in history. If Marotta’s requests were accepted, the Coppa Italia final would be played on 20th May, but UEFA’s work ensures that this is not possible.
The final could have been played in the San Nicola stadium in Bari, the report continues, but the preparations started too late. Inter also needed the consent of Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan, which didn’t arrive until late yesterday evening. The only thing now before 20th May date for the Sampdoria clash is set is the official press release. Things could change if Inter were to lose to Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi-final, or they could drop out in the Europa League, creating more spaces in April.
Apollo Heyes
