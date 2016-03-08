Inter scouts watch Barcelona target in action
10 September at 10:40As per the information gathered by Il Corriere dello Sport, the scout of Inter Milan was in the stands to watch Holland face France on Sunday, September 9 at the Stade de France.
The UEFA Nations League clash between France and the Oranje and the side that was led by Ronald Koeman was dominated by the players who came up through Ajax’s academy.
Frenkie de Jong also took on to the pitch in Holland shirt and he has been a wanted man for Barcelona in the summer transfer window of 2018. Unfortunately for Barcelona, they could not sign him and will wait after the end of the season to sign Frenkie de Jong.
As per the information gathered by the report, Inter Milan will provide competition to Barcelona to sign Frenkie de Jong, who is easily estimated around 50 million euros by Ajax. After failing o sign Modric, Inter want Frenkie de Jong.
