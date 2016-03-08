Inter, Sensi to restart in 2020: the decision on the buy-out clause
14 December at 17:00
Stefano Sensi is working hard to be back at Antonio Conte's disposal as soon as possible, currently struggling with an injury. After such a great start to the season, of course, it will be important for Inter to get the midfielder back in action.
The goal, as reported by Calciomercato.com, is to be back on the pitch in 2020, straight after the Christmas break. Last week, Sensi went to Munich for a specialist consultation. The outcome wasn't positive, as the problem remains. Therefore, they are moving forward with caution.
There is obviously no doubt about the redemption of the player. The relationship between Sassuolo and Inter is excellent and the agreement for the summer is already being prepared. In fact, the only reason it wasn't an obligation to buy to begin with, was due to Financial Fair Play.
Inter are convinced as the performances at the start of the season leave no doubt. In the summer, therefore, he will be signed permanently by the Nerazzurri.
