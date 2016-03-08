Inter set to go back in for Luka Modric?
25 August at 10:20Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly set to make new attempts to sign Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric.
Corriere dello Sport state that Real Madrid could undergo multiple hierarchical changes in their structure and setup very soon and state that the presence of a very rigid structure disallowed them from selling Luka Modric this summer.
The outlet expects the nerazzurri to go back in for Modric in January since its believed that the Los Blancos will undergo multiple changes in their hierarchy and modes of operation very soon.
The agents who had offered Modric to Inter were the same who currently represent Inter star Sime Vrsaljko, who signed on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid this summer and he could play vital role in bringing his fellow World Cup star to the San Siro in January.
We previously reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had disallowed Modric from leaving the club, despite him desperate for a move to Inter, who were intent on signing him too.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments