Inter, Spalletti admits everybody's future is under scrutiny
08 February at 12:00Inter manager Luciano Spalletti spoke to media today, on the eve of the Serie A clash against Parma: “The team is working in the same way, there are things that need to be improved. Our career is under scrutiny, Parma are a solid team, we’ll need a solid performance. We are all in doubt but we can’t waste everything. I hope the result will be different, we want to improve”.
HOW TO SOLVE THE PROBLEMS – “Tactically, there are only a few changes that need to be done. The real work is on the head. We need to put our earth in the game, there are little tactical and technical changes to be made”.
WHAT TO IMPROVE – “We need to fight on every ball, we need to end this bad moment. In 2019 we missed a piece of our qualities. Injuries, suspensions and transfer speculations have not helped us so far this year”.
ICARDI – “He is involved in this. He is a strong striker, he wants to score but it’s a consequence of his performances. Everybody needs to do something more”.
MAROTTA – “I’ve always had the same messages. I heard no new things from him. Keita won’t be available tomorrow. He will be eligible to play the next game. He could help us entering from the bench. Nainggolan is improving, and this week he’s done even better. I expect a big reaction from him”.
