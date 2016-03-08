The Nerazzurri eventually lost the game 1-0, and the official report states that Spalletti approached the referee in the dying minutes of the game, insulting him by expressing 'gravely offensive comments'.

A fine of €10K, therefore, has to be paid by the 59-year-old.

FT Sassuolo 1-0 Inter



The Nerazzurri are beaten in Reggio Emilia. #SassuoloInter pic.twitter.com/LdDOzLtxj2 — Inter (@Inter_en) 19 augusti 2018