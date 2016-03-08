Inter, Spalletti fined after 'offensive comments' towards referee
21 August at 17:30As revealed by the Lega Serie A, Inter's manager Luciano Spalletti has been in €10K after insulting the referee during his side's clash with Sassuolo.
The Nerazzurri eventually lost the game 1-0, and the official report states that Spalletti approached the referee in the dying minutes of the game, insulting him by expressing 'gravely offensive comments'.
A fine of €10K, therefore, has to be paid by the 59-year-old.
FT Sassuolo 1-0 Inter— Inter (@Inter_en) 19 augusti 2018
The Nerazzurri are beaten in Reggio Emilia. #SassuoloInter pic.twitter.com/LdDOzLtxj2
