Inter, Spalletti: 'First the UCL before discussing my future. Lautaro is ready'
13 April at 14:15Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to the media on the eve of his team's match against Frosinone which could be decisive for the Nerazzurri in terms of Champions League qualification.
"Lautaro is well, he has recovered and is available. Icardi and him together? When you're a top player, you always find the solution to everything and you can play with everyone. They are similar, they are two central forwards. One is better at doing one thing and the other at doing another," he said.
"They have some different characteristics because Mauro is more fierce in attacking the depth and has less quality compared to Lautaro when it comes to dribbling.
"Frosinone? I fear first of all Baroni who is an excellent coach and a very good psychologist. They are aware of their means and can work against anyone, also because the stadium factor is added.
"Nainggolan says he is indebted to Inter? He is not indebted to me, if he feels this way he must put Inter in the middle, which is in front of everything.
"Next season? We met and decided that no remorse is needed. Everything will come as a result of the latest results. We have to do everything to fill the chest, the treasure is to enter the Champions League. We are in tune with what will have to be done from here to the end. What we neglect today cannot be recovered tomorrow.
"Dalbert to start tomorrow? He trained well, he is a good footballer, I try to take everything into consideration. I always choose what is most important for the result," Spalletti concluded.
