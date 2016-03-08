Inter, Spalletti: "Lautaro is like Mauro Icardi..."
29 September at 23:25Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to DAZN (via Calciomercato.com) after the Inter-Cagliari 2-0 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:
" I am happy with how we played and I am always happy when we win. We are Inter so we always have to play to win. We have a lot of fans and we always try to make them happy. Turnover? Well the important thing is that we are getting goals from many different players. Radja Nainggolan? Well he is an important player who plays a physical type of game. Lautaro and Icardi? They have the same style of play and they are both good finishers. Lautaro has a lot of talent and we know this. For him to train with Mauro Icardi is big since he learns new things everyday. As I said, Martinez does make me think of Mauro. Can he play with Mauro Icardi? Why not, they are good friends and they have a good understanding on and off the pitch...".
