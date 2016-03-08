Inter sporting director: 'Impossible to sign Modric in January'
11 October at 19:40Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has revealed that it will be impossible for the nerazzurri to sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid this January.
The Croatian midfielder had drawn strong links with a move to Inter this past summer and he too was keen on a switch to the San Siro. Talks had been held about the same, but Real Madrid ended up blocking a potential move to Italy for Modric.
Piero Ausilio was recently talking during the book launch of Piero Volpi and he was asked about the chances of Inter looking to sign Modric in January. Ausilio revealed that there was no chance of that happening.
He said: "Modric is impossible in January, we also look at the zero parameters market and we know where to look, but the most important thing for the next market will be quality."
He also confirmed that Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is very close to penning an extension at the San Siro. Ausilio said: The renewal of Brozovic is almost completely defined."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments