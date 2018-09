Inter Milan star Antonio Candreva has revealed that he wanted to leave the nerazzurri this past summer but he decided to stay, despite interest from Monaco.Candreva joined Inter from Serie A rivals Lazio in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 22 million euros. Since then, the Italian has been an important player for the nerazzurri, appearing in 83 games in all competitions, scoring nine times.Candreva was linked with a move away from Inter and he was talking about it with SportMediaSet recently . The winger revealed that he had made his mind up about leaving the club at one point.He said: "I had to leave, but then I decided to stay. Monaco was an opportunity, but I did not take it into consideration because I want to and I have yet to demonstrate much here."I'm in a very strong team, there's nothing better than Inter.I want to leave behind an important memory at this club."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)