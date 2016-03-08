Inter star confirms he wanted summer exit
27 September at 20:35Inter Milan star Antonio Candreva has revealed that he wanted to leave the nerazzurri this past summer but he decided to stay, despite interest from Monaco.
Candreva joined Inter from Serie A rivals Lazio in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 22 million euros. Since then, the Italian has been an important player for the nerazzurri, appearing in 83 games in all competitions, scoring nine times.
Candreva was linked with a move away from Inter and he was talking about it with SportMediaSet recently. The winger revealed that he had made his mind up about leaving the club at one point.
He said: "I had to leave, but then I decided to stay. Monaco was an opportunity, but I did not take it into consideration because I want to and I have yet to demonstrate much here.
"I'm in a very strong team, there's nothing better than Inter.I want to leave behind an important memory at this club."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments