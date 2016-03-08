Inter star hints at move back to Brazil
26 June at 14:35Inter defender Miranda admits that he could move to Palmeiras this summer, amidst rumors linking him with a move away from the nerazzurri.
The defender recently gave an interview to Canal Pilhado before the FIFA World Cup began. He admitted that he could move back to Brazil this summer. He said: "It (Palmeiras) is a great club in Brazil. In financial and structural terms, one of the clubs that has grown the most. It's normal for a club to look for players who are still at a high level in Europe, and I've had some conversations with someone close to Palmeiras."
"I explained my situation at Inter and the dialogues did not go on, I also have a strong relationship with the San Paolo. My priority is to stay in Europe, I have a contract with Inter and at the moment I want to try to honor him, but things in football are dynamic. In two days I can change my mind if there is a convincing offer to return to Brazil. But today, I find it very difficult."
There have also been reports that Miranda could be offered a new Inter deal.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments