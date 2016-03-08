Inter star to miss Tottenham clash
16 September at 14:15Things are going from bad to worse for Inter Milan. They have a very inconsistent start to the Serie A campaign and it the defeat to Parma made it a disastrous one.
Now with the Champions League coming up, they are likely to be without Šime Vrsaljko for their match vs Tottenham. The Croatian defender's condition is set to be assessed day by day, and for now, he is ruled out.
The Croat has an osteocartilaginous inflammation in his left knee, and it had kept him out of the 1-0 defeat to Parma. He suffered the injury away on International duty.
The injury is very similar to the one he suffered in the World Cup quarter-finals. Talking to Mediaset about his injury, he said, "I'm fine. I felt a pinch in the knee, but it was a problem I had already had at the World Cup. I need to get to the bottom of it, and talk about it with the club and the team doctors.”
Go to comments