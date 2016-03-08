In fact, the fullback seems to be in doubt for Inter's upcoming games. The Nerazzurri will face Parma on Saturday, but then they will take on Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Inter will be hoping to have Vrsaljko available for their first Champions League clash in several years. Getting drawn into the same group as Tottenham and Barcelona, Inter will have to do well from the start, especially when playing at home.

In regards to Croatia's friendly with Spain, the World Cup finalists lost by a six-goal margin, conceding three goals in each half, all of which scored after Vrsaljko's exit.