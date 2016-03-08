Inter star waiting for Champions League return for long time
07 September at 16:00The defender of Inter Milan, Andrea Ranocchia has went on to reveal that he has been waiting for a long time for the Nerazzurri to return to the Champions League.
After a long absence from the UEFA Champions League, Inter Milan has returned to the European competition and Andrea Ranocchia says Inter Milan has now reached a fundamental goal of the project.
"It's a return that I've been waiting for a long time, we've reached a fundamental goal for a project that will go on over the years, I'm happy to come back, it will be nice to challenge important opponents: we can play it with everyone,” Andrea Ranocchia said while talking to Sky Sport.
"Batterli is always beautiful, but the route must cover all the matches of the championship, the Champions League and the Italian Cup. we do not go far, we have to improve after the first games and get ready for important events, at most with Juve we can make six points, to get to the bottom we want more."
