Inter stars disagree on Tottenham’s most dangerous player
17 September at 16:40Inter stars Milan Skriniar and Matias Vesino spoke to media ahead of the Nerazurri home Champions League clash against Tottenham.
Journalists in the press room of La Pinetina – including our very own Pasquale Guarro – asked them who they believe Tottenham’s most dangerous player is: “I think it’s Harry Kane”, Skriniar said. “He can sore at all times, also at the end of the game when everything seems done. I’ve already played against him. I lost with my national team but I hope tomorrow it will be a different story. He is a great player, he showed it during the World Cup but there are also other player we need to take care of.”
According to Vecino, however, the Englishman is not Spurs’ most dangerous footballer: “I think Eriksen can be crucial for Tottenham. He can score and he is a very dangerous midfielder.”
The Denmark International scored one goal against Juventus last year when Spurs met Juventus in the first leg of the quarter finals of the Champions League.
Skriniar did also release an update on his new contract: “Everybody is talking about my contract extension, but now I am only focused on the game”, the Slovakian star said before Spalletti step in to attend his own press conference ahead of Inter-Tottenham.
Pasquale Guarro in Milan
