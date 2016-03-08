Inter striker ‘wants to play with Messi one day’
07 February at 12:10Inter striker Lautaro Martinez spoke with La Nacion about his first spell at the San Siro: “I didn’t know Betis wanted me in January but I’ve always thought about Inter. I love this club and the people that are here. I try to make the most of every opportunity that I am given”.
SPALLETTI – “I have no problems with him, it was all solved. I explained him that my dad was a footballer, he was born in a dressing room and everybody in my family is very passionate. My dad is a human being and he reacted for his son. Now it’s all right. I am training and waiting. Here in Italy there is more quality in the football pitches and we work harder than in Argentina. Nothing is left to chance”.
ICARDI – “He’s been helping me since my very first day here. He helped me to change some habits and he explained me what I had to do. We are very close, we get long on and off the pitch. He always tells me that I can call him anytime, his mobile is always on”.
ZANETTI AND MESSI – “Zanetti was waiting for me in the club’s HQ when I arrived. He welcomed me and he keeps calling me to know how I feel and to tell me that I have to work hard, regardless my game time. Messi? I’d ask him to play for his entire life and I hope he will return in the national team. I shared the dressing room with Diego Milito in the past and one day I’d love to play with Messi and other players of my national team. I’ve never played one single minute with him on the pitch but it’s one of my targets”.
