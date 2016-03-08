Inter studying Atalanta full-back: the impressive numbers
27 November at 19:30Robin Gosens has been on Inter and Ausilio's wish list for a long time and he continues to be there. In the meantime, he is proving to be one of the best full-backs in the league, playing very well under the guidance of Gasperini in the 3-5-2 formation.
For Conte, it would be an upgrade to the left flank, as he currently relies on Asamoah Biraghi. Both from a physical and a technical point of view, there would be an improvement, and thus the Nerazzurri remain interested in the player, as we have learned.
On the pitch as mentioned, the Atalanta man has certainly proved how good he is: 4 goals and 2 assists in 11 league games. Important numbers, considering that it's almost as much as all of the full-backs at Inter (Asamoah, Biraghu, Lzaaro and Candreva).
The Inter men have 2 goals (both by Candreva) and 5 assists. The San Siro side and Atalanta will talk about it, but there is also interest from the Premier League. Furthermore, Inter are considering other profiles on the market as well.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments