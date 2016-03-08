Inter studying move for the 'new Skriniar' from Sampdoria
15 October at 18:05The axis between Genoa and Milano has often brought precious diamonds to Inter. From Milito and Thiago Motta up to Icardi and Skriniar. The Nerazzurri have conducted great deals with the two Genovese sides and intend to respect the tradition.
After hitting the jackpot with Milan Skriniar, Inter are now interested in another central defender from Sampdoria, with Luciano Spalletti's team observing Joachim Andersen with special interest.
The Danish international is presenting himself as one of the backbones of Marco Giampaolo's defence, with the team only conceding 4 goals in the ongoing Serie A campaign, one less than Juventus and two less than Inter.
These are numbers that are very much liked by Piero Ausilio, who is taking his first steps. There has not been official contact yet, but curiosity is an aspect not to be overlooked and Andersen is a player who Inter's sporting director is very curious about. It is also not excluded that Ausilio will soon be able to establish first contacts with the player's agent.
