Inter target Vidal unhappy with playing time at Barca
24 October at 09:55Spanish giants FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal has expressed his disappointment over the lack of playing time.
The Chile international came as a substitute in the Catalan-based club’s recent UEFA Champions League fixture against Slavia Prague on Wednesday and managed just 12 minutes on the pitch.
It was the third occasion in last five matches in all competition where Vidal played less than 40 minutes for the Catalonia club and while talking to Fox Sports after the match as cited by Calciomercato.com, he expressed his disappointment by saying that: "I am sad because I did not play the game. However, the important thing in the end is for the team to win."
The development will be closely monitored in Milan where Italian Serie A giants Inter manager Antonio Conte is still on reuniting with the midfielder he has already worked during his time at Juventus.
The 32-year-old has been at Barcelona ever since joining them from German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the summer of 2018.
Since then, Vidal has represented the Blaugrana in 39 league matches where he has scored four goals as well.
