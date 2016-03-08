Inter, the auction for Tolisso starts: Arsenal and Man Utd also interested
11 April at 12:00In less than a month, everything has changed. In addition to bringing football to a forced stop, the Coronavirus has also had an effect on the upcoming transfer market and the clubs' plans for it. In fact, more than one example can be found in the Inter-Bayer Munich axis.
Before football stopped, the two discussed the redemption of Ivan Perisic and the signing of Corentin Tolisso. Today, the Croatian is still of great interest for Bayern Munich but the situation is blocked, while Inter have also backed a bit in the race for the Frenchman, as we have learned.
For Tolisso, this is expected to result in an auction, as he wants to move one from his adventure in Germany. His agent has already started taking offers and in addition to Inter, the likes of Man Utd and Arsenal are also following the situation closely.
The Nerazzurri won't give up, but now they are no longer alone. An international auction has started due to the Coronavirus.
