Inter, the causes of the case from Icardi: the details
31 August at 11:00What’s behind Mauro Icardi’s case against Inter? The former Nerazzurri captain has asked for €1.5m in damages from the Milanese club (20% of his gross salary of €7.5m), in addition to full reinstatement to the team. The main reasons are that the Argentinian strikers feels “severely discriminated against and harassed. Injured in dignity, image, professional and personal reputation”. The war between Icardi and Inter is now heading to court, where legal proceedings will decide who is right between the parties. The Nerazzurri will appoint their own lawyer by Tuesday.
The cause is the fractured relationship between Inter and Icardi, despite the numerous declarations of love from Icardi and his wife-agent Wanda Nara towards the Milanese club. Inter will respond to the lawsuit, and if Icardi doesn’t leave the club, it will take about three months to arrive at a sentence. The arbitration will decide if Inter are right or if the forward should be reinstated.
As reported by the Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato.com, the player has made complaints against the club for the following: Discriminating against him, excluding him from any advertising initiative, removing the number 9 shirt from him, leaving him out of the squad to force him to leave and excluding him from the discussions with the team where the times and training methods are communicated. He points out that he has never had the opportunity to participate in the technical-tactical exercises, matches or a friendly match. Icardi has produced 41 pieces of evidence, including documents, videos and articles, and has called all his team-mates to testify. He has refered to article 7.1 of the Collective Agreement and cites the cases of goalkeeper Puggioni of Chievo and defender Albertazzi of Verona as similar cases to his, won by the players. Inter won’t back down, convinced that they are in the right, because Icardi has always trained with the group except for the tactical parts, which are at the coach’s discretion. The Argentinian has tried to put Inter against the wall, three days before the transfer window closes.
Apollo Heyes
