Chelsea are interested in signing Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal. As we explained yesterday , this is the perfect summer to sign the Chile International whose contract with Bayern expires in 2019.Vidal can leave Bayern Munich also due to the arrival of Leon Goretzka who has joined the Bavarians on a free transfer.Vidal is also wanted by Manchester United bossRight now Inter, but if the Nerazzurri manage to sell some of their midfielders, the Vidal operation could be duable.The likes of Matias Vecino and Joao Mario could leave the San Siro with Chelsea e Wolves respectively interested.​Sarri, however, has made, a bid for the Uruguay midfielder doesn’t seem to be any close.As for Joao Mario, a former West Ham loanee, Jorge Mendes could convince Wolverhampton to sign the player on a permanent