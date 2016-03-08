Inter: the conditions to sign Vidal and how Chelsea and Wolves could be involved
22 July at 12:35Chelsea are interested in signing Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal. As we explained yesterday, this is the perfect summer to sign the Chile International whose contract with Bayern expires in 2019.
Vidal can leave Bayern Munich also due to the arrival of Leon Goretzka who has joined the Bavarians on a free transfer.
Vidal is also wanted by Manchester United boss José Mourinho and Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal that the former Juventus star will be allowed to leave his current club for a fee close to € 30 million.
Right now Inter can only sign players on loan with option to buy, but if the Nerazzurri manage to sell some of their midfielders, the Vidal operation could be duable.
The likes of Matias Vecino and Joao Mario could leave the San Siro with Chelsea e Wolves respectively interested.
Sarri, however, has made Juve star Miralem Pjanic their summer transfer priority and although the Blues are now monitoring Vecino, a bid for the Uruguay midfielder doesn’t seem to be any close.
As for Joao Mario, a former West Ham loanee, Jorge Mendes could convince Wolverhampton to sign the player on a permanent € 27 million deal as Inter are not interested in selling the Portugal star on a temporary deal again.
Go to comments