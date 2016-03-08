Exclusive: How much Kulusevski would cost Inter
21 November at 10:20Dejan Kulusevski is a pure talent, but the Swede won’t come cheap. Inter knows this very well as the 2000 born player owned by Atalanta - now on loan at Parma - is a real prospect for the management that has already been working on it for weeks.
Dejan is capable of playing from mid-wing, from outside and even from a false nine position if necessary.
Inter maintain the belief that Kulusevski is now considered transferable by Atalanta if the right offer was to come along, while Parma continues to make resistance to keep it until June as agreed, despite having excellent relations with Inter that can soften the situation.
So what will be the cost of the operation? Well, Inter must consider Parma, who would have to be satisfied with another deal if Kulusevski left earlier than expected.
In addition to this, there needs to be an agreement with Atalanta. The relationships between the Suning group, the Percassi family and their respective managers are excellent, but the cost is at least 30 million euros for Kulusevski.
The player would be thrilled to be managed by Antonio Conte, and finalizing it now for June would give the clubs a chance to calmly reach a solute as well as solve the 'Parma problem'.
Inter, their management and Conte himself is evaluating how to move on a talent that he wants to take regardless of reasoning on timing and costs. Not surprisingly, De Paul is another name in the running, a similar and serious alternative.
Anthony Privetera
