Inter, the latest on sales: from Dalbert to Politano
21 August at 13:45Alexis Sanchez is coming, but Inter are far from done on the mercato, as the goal is to offload a few players that won't be of use next season. Only then will they be able to move for more signings, but there is not much time to work with.
Having said goodbye to Nainggolan and Perisic, Marotta is now trying to sell Dalbert and Joao Mario as well. The meeting that took place yesterday between the Nerazzurri management and Dalbert's agent paved the way for the Nice transfer, as only a few details are missing at this point.
Finally, the future of Matteo Politano is more or less decided already. Unless an important offer arrives, then the Italian will stay at the club. Furthermore, Conte wants to keep the player.
For Joao Mario, on the other hand, there are no updates. Inter are looking to sell him permanently and are looking for €25m, though none of the teams interested is willing to pay this amount. Instead, they want to loan the midfielder.
