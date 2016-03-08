Inter, the latest on sales: from Dalbert to Politano

For Joao Mario, on the other hand, there are no updates. Inter are looking to sell him permanently and are looking for €25m, though none of the teams interested is willing to pay this amount. Instead, they want to loan the midfielder.



Finally, the future of Matteo Politano is more or less decided already. Unless an important offer arrives, then the Italian will stay at the club. Furthermore, Conte wants to keep the player.

Having said goodbye to Nainggolan and Perisic, Marotta is now trying to sell Dalbert and Joao Mario as well. The meeting that took place yesterday between the Nerazzurri management and Dalbert's agent paved the way for the Nice transfer, as only a few details are missing at this point.