Inter, the latest on sales: from Dalbert to Politano

combo.JoaoMario.Politano.Inter.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
21 August at 13:45
​Alexis Sanchez is coming, but Inter are far from done on the mercato, as the goal is to offload a few players that won't be of use next season. Only then will they be able to move for more signings, but there is not much time to work with.
 
Having said goodbye to Nainggolan and Perisic, Marotta is now trying to sell Dalbert and Joao Mario as well. The meeting that took place yesterday between the Nerazzurri management and Dalbert's agent paved the way for the Nice transfer, as only a few details are missing at this point.
 
For Joao Mario, on the other hand, there are no updates. Inter are looking to sell him permanently and are looking for €25m, though none of the teams interested is willing to pay this amount. Instead, they want to loan the midfielder.

Finally, the future of Matteo Politano is more or less decided already. Unless an important offer arrives, then the Italian will stay at the club. Furthermore, Conte wants to keep the player.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.