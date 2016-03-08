Inter: the three signings Antonio Conte wants ‘at all costs’
15 June at 13:10Inter Milan new manager Antonio Conte is waiting for the sale of the striker Mauro Icardi to complete three transfers, as per Il Corriere dello Sport.
The Milan-based club are ready with €35 million bid for Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella, €15 million for AS Roma striker Eden Dzeko and €70 million for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.
However, the Nerazzurri are waiting for a deal for star striker Icardi, who is being told by the club that he is not in their plans anymore for the next season. Icardi, however, is planning to take legal action against Inter to leave the club for free. That would force the Nerazzurri and Conte to change their transfer plans.
