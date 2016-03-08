Inter, three moves by Conte to recover from Juve defeat
08 October at 10:00
Following the defeats against Barcelona and Inter, Antonio Conte is ready to switch things up. In fact, the manager has already identified three solutions that will be put into action after the international break, which takes place this week.
First off, as Gazzetta Dello Sport reports (via Calciomercato.com), Conte expects a reaction from the reserves in order to expand the list of rotation-material. Thus far, this list has been limited as some players weren't considered to be ready, while others perform dangerously poor compared to the starters
Furthermore, the defence will have to improve, per the newspaper. Above all, it's necessary to find the best form of Godin and the real Skriniar, as De Vrij is the only one who has offered guarantees this season. Against Barca and Juve, this department was lacking.
Finally, the attack will need to improve further, as Lukaku can't start every game. In fact, Conte has no real alternative to the Belgian striker, ready to make a move in the January transfer window. Meanwhile, the manager hopes to recover Lukaku as soon as possible, as the striker is still struggling with pain according to Gazzetta.
