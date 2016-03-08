Inter to hand China route to Modric
06 August at 12:55Serie A giants Inter Milan have reportedly looking to hand Luka Modric a route to China if he joins the nerazzurri this summer.
We have earlier reported that while Inter are prepared to make an offer for Modric this summer, the Croatian is set to hold talks with Florentino Perez later today to make a decision about his Real Madrid future.
Corriere dello Sport state that while Inter are seriously after Modric this summer, the player too is seriously considering a Real Madrid exit.
But the Milan based side will offer a four-year deal if he wants to join, but Inter will make sure that the first two years of his contract see him play at the San Siro, but will make sure that the player spends the remaining two years in China at Jiangsu Suning.
If not that, Modric will be sent to Jiangsu Suning when he is no longer needed at the nerazzurri.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
